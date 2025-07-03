    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBayWa AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BayWa
    BayWa AG: Loss Notice Won't Affect Restructuring Plans

    BayWa AG confronts a financial challenge with equity capital dropping due to write-downs, yet its restructuring and future plans stay firm.

    BayWa AG: Loss Notice Won't Affect Restructuring Plans
    Foto: BayWa AG
    • BayWa AG has reported a loss notification due to its equity capital falling below half of the registered share capital as of December 31, 2024.
    • The loss is attributed to necessary write-downs, particularly from the investment in BayWa r.e. AG, resulting in negative equity capital.
    • This loss aligns with the company's restructuring concept and does not affect its implementation or the positive going-concern forecast.
    • The restructuring financing, which is secured until 2028, remains unaffected, along with the planned cash capital increase of €150 million.
    • A net loss of €1.6 billion is expected for the 2024 financial year at the group level due to the write-downs.
    • The annual general meeting will address the loss notification, with no resolutions planned, and the annual financial statements will be published on July 10, 2025.

