BayWa AG: Loss Notice Won't Affect Restructuring Plans
BayWa AG confronts a financial challenge with equity capital dropping due to write-downs, yet its restructuring and future plans stay firm.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG has reported a loss notification due to its equity capital falling below half of the registered share capital as of December 31, 2024.
- The loss is attributed to necessary write-downs, particularly from the investment in BayWa r.e. AG, resulting in negative equity capital.
- This loss aligns with the company's restructuring concept and does not affect its implementation or the positive going-concern forecast.
- The restructuring financing, which is secured until 2028, remains unaffected, along with the planned cash capital increase of €150 million.
- A net loss of €1.6 billion is expected for the 2024 financial year at the group level due to the write-downs.
- The annual general meeting will address the loss notification, with no resolutions planned, and the annual financial statements will be published on July 10, 2025.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at BayWa is on 10.07.2025.
