HHLA's Bold Moves: Performance Insights & Strategy Unveiled
HHLA's 2025 AGM celebrates resilience and growth, with a 10.5% revenue boost and bold plans for a sustainable future.
Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
- HHLA's Annual General Meeting on July 3, 2025, approved all agenda items, including a dividend of €0.10 per class A share.
- CEO Angela Titzrath reported a 10.5% increase in group revenue to €1,598.3 million and a 22.7% rise in EBIT to €134.3 million for the 2024 financial year.
- Despite global challenges, HHLA demonstrated resilience and made significant progress in expanding its European network and enhancing automation at its Hamburg container terminals.
- The total cash dividend distribution amounts to €15.7 million, with €7.3 million for class A shares and €1.50 per class S share for the Real Estate subgroup.
- HHLA aims to become more connected, digital, and sustainable while bolstering Hamburg's competitiveness as a business location.
- Detailed voting results and the CEO's speech are available on HHLA's Investor Relations website.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 03.07.2025.
The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 18,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,79 %
0,00 %
+5,60 %
+11,67 %
+12,20 %
+37,79 %
+28,54 %
+8,68 %
-66,13 %
ISIN:DE000A0S8488WKN:A0S848
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte