HHLA's Bold Moves: Performance Insights & Strategy Unveiled

HHLA's Annual General Meeting on July 3, 2025, approved all agenda items, including a dividend of €0.10 per class A share.

CEO Angela Titzrath reported a 10.5% increase in group revenue to €1,598.3 million and a 22.7% rise in EBIT to €134.3 million for the 2024 financial year.

Despite global challenges, HHLA demonstrated resilience and made significant progress in expanding its European network and enhancing automation at its Hamburg container terminals.

The total cash dividend distribution amounts to €15.7 million, with €7.3 million for class A shares and €1.50 per class S share for the Real Estate subgroup.

HHLA aims to become more connected, digital, and sustainable while bolstering Hamburg's competitiveness as a business location.

Detailed voting results and the CEO's speech are available on HHLA's Investor Relations website.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 03.07.2025.

The price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik at the time of the news was 18,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





