Jamie Gittens is close to moving from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC.

The agreement is mutual, but contractual details need to be completed.

The transfer is subject to the FIFA Transfer Matching System's proper and timely processing.

The transfer is expected to positively impact Borussia Dortmund's key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2025/2026 financial year by approximately 37.0 – 42.0 million EUR.

The announcement was made on July 3, 2025, by Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Dr. Robin Steden is the contact person for in-house counsel and investor relations at Borussia Dortmund.

The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,9525EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.604,07PKT (+0,51 %).





