    Chelsea FC Eyes Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens for Transfer

    Jamie Gittens is poised for a pivotal transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC, promising a significant financial uplift for Dortmund and awaiting FIFA's green light.

    Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
    • Jamie Gittens is close to moving from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC.
    • The agreement is mutual, but contractual details need to be completed.
    • The transfer is subject to the FIFA Transfer Matching System's proper and timely processing.
    • The transfer is expected to positively impact Borussia Dortmund's key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2025/2026 financial year by approximately 37.0 – 42.0 million EUR.
    • The announcement was made on July 3, 2025, by Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.
    • Dr. Robin Steden is the contact person for in-house counsel and investor relations at Borussia Dortmund.

    The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,9525EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.604,07PKT (+0,51 %).


    ISIN:DE0005493092WKN:549309





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
