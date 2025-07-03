Chelsea FC Eyes Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens for Transfer
Jamie Gittens is poised for a pivotal transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC, promising a significant financial uplift for Dortmund and awaiting FIFA's green light.
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Jamie Gittens is close to moving from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea FC.
- The agreement is mutual, but contractual details need to be completed.
- The transfer is subject to the FIFA Transfer Matching System's proper and timely processing.
- The transfer is expected to positively impact Borussia Dortmund's key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2025/2026 financial year by approximately 37.0 – 42.0 million EUR.
- The announcement was made on July 3, 2025, by Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.
- Dr. Robin Steden is the contact person for in-house counsel and investor relations at Borussia Dortmund.
The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,9525EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.604,07PKT (+0,51 %).
