PPC Zeus 6.80% Alert: Possible Amendment or Restructuring on Horizon
PPC Zeus DAC's latest notice on its €325 million notes calls for immediate attention from senior noteholders, as potential amendments could reshape the financial landscape of these securities.
- PPC Zeus Designated Activity Company has issued a notice regarding potential amendment, refinancing, or restructuring of €325,020,000 Fixed Rate Asset Backed Notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2269203316).
- The announcement is important for senior noteholders and requires their immediate attention, advising them to consult independent professional advisers if in doubt.
- Discussions are ongoing regarding a potential extension of the Revolving Period to December 2025 and a corresponding extension of the Legal Maturity Date to December 2029.
- The issuer makes no assurances that the proposed extensions will occur and states that additional notices and documentation will be provided if they do.
- This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit offers for securities in any jurisdiction and is governed by English law.
- For further information, the issuer can be contacted at their Dublin office or via email.
