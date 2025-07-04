EnviTec Biogas Elects Wiese, Criticizes GHG Bill
EnviTec Biogas AG is navigating a transformative phase, marked by strategic shifts and robust financial performance. With Franz-Josef Wiese joining the Supervisory Board and a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share approved, the company is poised for growth. Despite political uncertainties, EnviTec's Q1 2025 results are impressive, and its investment strategy is being recalibrated. The shift towards biomethane production is a bold move, with a target of 1,100 GWh by 2031. However, looming legislative changes could pose challenges to current business models and future investments.
- Franz-Josef Wiese was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board at EnviTec Biogas AG's Annual General Meeting, serving until 2027.
- A dividend of EUR 0.50 per share was approved for the fiscal year 2024.
- EnviTec reported strong business performance in Q1 2025, with total output of EUR 85.3 million and EBT of EUR 8.5 million.
- The company is undergoing a significant investment program, reduced from €200 million to €175 million due to political uncertainties in Germany.
- EnviTec plans to transition from electricity production to biomethane production, aiming for 1,100 GWh of biomethane by 2031.
- Concerns were raised about the GHG draft bill, which could negatively impact existing business models and investment in advanced biofuels.
