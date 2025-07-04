73 0 Kommentare EnviTec Biogas Elects Wiese, Criticizes GHG Bill

EnviTec Biogas AG is navigating a transformative phase, marked by strategic shifts and robust financial performance. With Franz-Josef Wiese joining the Supervisory Board and a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share approved, the company is poised for growth. Despite political uncertainties, EnviTec's Q1 2025 results are impressive, and its investment strategy is being recalibrated. The shift towards biomethane production is a bold move, with a target of 1,100 GWh by 2031. However, looming legislative changes could pose challenges to current business models and future investments.

