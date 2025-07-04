    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    AirAsia will 50 kleine Airbus-Langstreckenjets kaufen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Airbus erhält Vorvertrag von AirAsia für A321XLR.
    • 50 Exemplare plus 20 Kaufoptionen vereinbart.
    • A321XLR hat Reichweite von bis zu 8.700 km.
    PARIS/KUALA LUMPUR/TOULOUSE (dpa-AFX) - Der weltgrößte Flugzeugbauer Airbus hat aus Malaysia einen Vorvertrag für seinen kleinsten Langstrecken-Passagierjet erhalten. Die Billigfluggesellschaft AirAsia unterzeichnete mit dem Hersteller in Paris eine Vereinbarung über den Kauf von 50 Exemplaren des Airbus A321XLR, wie sie am Freitag mitteilte. Die Vereinbarung umfasst zudem Kaufoptionen über weitere 20 Maschinen des Typs.

    Die A321XLR ist die Langstreckenversion des Mittelstreckenjets A321neo. Dank zusätzlicher Tanks hat die Maschine laut Herstellerangaben eine Reichweite von bis zu rund 8.700 Kilometern, was etwa für Flüge von Europa in die USA ausreicht. Damit können Fluggesellschaften direkte Langstreckenflüge auch auf weniger gefragten Strecken anbieten, auf denen sich die sonst üblichen Großraumjets nicht ausreichend füllen ließen./stw/jha/

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,03 % und einem Kurs von 174,8 auf Tradegate (04. Juli 2025, 18:34 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um -0,24 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +5,35 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 138,70 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 182,14EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Airbus Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 140,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 220,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -20,03 %/+25,67 % bedeutet.




