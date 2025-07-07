    StartseitevorwärtsCryptocurrencyvorwärtsBitcoin CryptocurrencyvorwärtsNachrichten zu Bitcoin

    Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 28/25

    Foto: CHROMORANGE_Michael Bihlmayer - picture alliance

    Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,

    in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor. Erhalten Sie spannende Einblicke in die Kursentwicklung und Trends der wichtigsten digitalen Währungen.

    Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, wöchentlichen, Kryptowährungen-Performance Darstellung!

    Der Bitcoin hat eine Wochenperformance von +0,86 %. ETH / USD weißt eine Wochenperformance von +3,33 % auf. SOL / USD änderte sich auf Wochensicht um +0,47 %.


