Borussia Dortmund, Mountain Alliance & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Mountain Alliance
|+10,58 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🥈
|Bike24 Holding
|+8,47 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥉
|STINAG Stuttgart Invest
|+6,71 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
|-6,36 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|RemeGen Ltd. Registered (H)
|-9,93 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Hexatronic Group
|-10,11 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|EchoIQ
|Informationstechnologie
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|Tesla
|Fahrzeugindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|38
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Tesla
|38
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Silber
|25
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|17
|Informationstechnologie
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|15
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|15
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Mountain Alliance
Wochenperformance: +50,00 %
Platz 1
Bike24 Holding
Wochenperformance: +3,46 %
Platz 2
STINAG Stuttgart Invest
Wochenperformance: +10,49 %
Platz 3
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Wochenperformance: -4,04 %
Platz 4
RemeGen Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +14,29 %
Platz 5
Hexatronic Group
Wochenperformance: +18,93 %
Platz 6
Syntheia
Wochenperformance: +65,08 %
Platz 7
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +12,71 %
Platz 8
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +50,57 %
Platz 9
EchoIQ
Wochenperformance:
Platz 10
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,55 %
Platz 11
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -7,99 %
Platz 12
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,05 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -7,99 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,15 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: -4,36 %
Platz 16
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: +11,04 %
Platz 17
BYD
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Platz 18
