    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX
    225 Aufrufe 225 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies +19,82 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Forum
    🥈 3U HOLDING +14,44 % Telekommunikation Forum Forum
    🥉 Cineverse +13,41 % Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🟥 Royal Gold -8,92 % Rohstoffe Forum Forum
    🟥 Core Scientific -16,72 % Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🟥 Hexatronic Group -27,09 % Elektrogeräte Forum Forum

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.560,00€
    Basispreis
    16,76
    Ask
    × 15,00
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.538,35€
    Basispreis
    15,22
    Ask
    × 14,99
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Forum
    🥈 Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🥉 Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Forum
      Tesla Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Forum
      CoreWeave Registered (A) Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
      Nordique Resources Rohstoffe Forum Forum

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 156 - Forum Forum
    🥈 Tesla 71 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Forum
    🥉 Borussia Dortmund 35 Freizeit Forum Forum
      Silber 26 Rohstoffe Forum Forum
      ThyssenKrupp 22 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Forum
      Northern Dynasty Minerals 21 Rohstoffe Forum Forum




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.