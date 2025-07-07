DAX, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
|+19,82 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|3U HOLDING
|+14,44 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Cineverse
|+13,41 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Royal Gold
|-8,92 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Core Scientific
|-16,72 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Hexatronic Group
|-27,09 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|Tesla
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|Nordique Resources
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|156
|-
|🥈
|Tesla
|71
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|35
|Freizeit
|Silber
|26
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|22
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|21
|Rohstoffe
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
Wochenperformance: +33,70 %
Wochenperformance: +33,70 %
Platz 1
3U HOLDING
Wochenperformance: +4,63 %
Wochenperformance: +4,63 %
Platz 2
Cineverse
Wochenperformance: +29,68 %
Wochenperformance: +29,68 %
Platz 3
Royal Gold
Wochenperformance: -0,53 %
Wochenperformance: -0,53 %
Platz 4
Core Scientific
Wochenperformance: +1,03 %
Wochenperformance: +1,03 %
Platz 5
Hexatronic Group
Wochenperformance: -13,80 %
Wochenperformance: -13,80 %
Platz 6
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +291,95 %
Wochenperformance: +291,95 %
Platz 7
Syntheia
Wochenperformance: +80,95 %
Wochenperformance: +80,95 %
Platz 8
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +31,49 %
Wochenperformance: +31,49 %
Platz 9
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Platz 10
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +1,82 %
Wochenperformance: +1,82 %
Platz 11
Nordique Resources
Wochenperformance: -25,55 %
Wochenperformance: -25,55 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,51 %
Wochenperformance: -0,51 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Wochenperformance: -9,38 %
Platz 14
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Platz 16
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +2,99 %
Wochenperformance: +2,99 %
Platz 17
Northern Dynasty Minerals
Wochenperformance: +12,60 %
Wochenperformance: +12,60 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte