Kholo Capital Fuels Bayport SA's R200M Wellness Growth Initiative
Kholo Capital fuels Bayport SA's mission to combat South Africa's debt crisis with a R200 million investment, promoting financial wellness and resilience.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Kholo Capital has provided Bayport South Africa with a R200 million mezzanine debt funding facility to support the Bayport SA Financial Wellness Solutions Programme.
- The programme aims to alleviate employee over-indebtedness in South Africa through structured debt management and financial literacy initiatives.
- Over 60% of employed individuals in South Africa are struggling with over-indebtedness, with an average of 74% of income spent on debt repayments.
- Bayport SA offers a 10-week financial wellness journey, including personal financial assessments, coaching, and peer-led group sessions to promote effective money management.
- The funding will enable Bayport SA to scale its reach and impact, empowering more South Africans to break free from debt and build financially resilient futures.
- Kholo Capital is committed to impact investing and has a strong track record in private markets, with a focus on sectors that promote financial inclusion and sustainable growth.
