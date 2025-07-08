    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Kholo Capital Fuels Bayport SA's R200M Wellness Growth Initiative

    Kholo Capital fuels Bayport SA's mission to combat South Africa's debt crisis with a R200 million investment, promoting financial wellness and resilience.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Kholo Capital has provided Bayport South Africa with a R200 million mezzanine debt funding facility to support the Bayport SA Financial Wellness Solutions Programme.
    • The programme aims to alleviate employee over-indebtedness in South Africa through structured debt management and financial literacy initiatives.
    • Over 60% of employed individuals in South Africa are struggling with over-indebtedness, with an average of 74% of income spent on debt repayments.
    • Bayport SA offers a 10-week financial wellness journey, including personal financial assessments, coaching, and peer-led group sessions to promote effective money management.
    • The funding will enable Bayport SA to scale its reach and impact, empowering more South Africans to break free from debt and build financially resilient futures.
    • Kholo Capital is committed to impact investing and has a strong track record in private markets, with a focus on sectors that promote financial inclusion and sustainable growth.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
