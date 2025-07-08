SFC Energy & Connexa: 100% Uptime for Off-Grid Power Solutions

SFC Energy AG has formed a strategic partnership with Connexa to enhance its U.S. partner network, focusing on off-grid power applications.

Connexa will integrate SFC's EFOY Pro fuel cells into its hybrid power systems, ensuring 100% uptime for critical applications.

The partnership targets industries such as oil and gas, CCTV, telecom, and agriculture, particularly in the southern and southwestern U.S.

Connexa has a strong regional presence with operational hubs in Texas, enhancing SFC's market reach in North America.

The EFOY Pro fuel cells provide low-emission, autonomous backup power, operating for up to 12 months without manual intervention.

This collaboration aligns with SFC Energy's growth strategy and commitment to sustainability by expanding clean energy solutions in demanding environments.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SFC Energy is on 26.08.2025.

