Almonty Industries, BTCS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: D-Wave Quantum Inc.
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BTCS
|+10,14 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Clover Health Investments Registered (A)
|+7,60 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Akebia Therapeutics
|+6,83 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Dolly Varden Silver
|-3,07 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|WuXi AppTec Ltd. Registered (H)
|-3,91 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Nissan Motor
|-5,89 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥈
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|InnoCan Pharma
|Pharmaindustrie
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|178
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Tesla
|87
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Atos
|37
|Informationstechnologie
|ThyssenKrupp
|33
|Stahl und Bergbau
|3U HOLDING
|27
|Telekommunikation
|Wolfspeed
|25
|Halbleiter
BTCS
Wochenperformance: +40,84 %
Platz 1
Clover Health Investments Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,01 %
Platz 2
Akebia Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +11,13 %
Platz 3
Dolly Varden Silver
Wochenperformance: +0,48 %
Platz 4
WuXi AppTec Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 5
Nissan Motor
Wochenperformance: -7,09 %
Platz 6
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +34,43 %
Platz 7
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +468,03 %
Platz 8
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +40,33 %
Platz 9
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +11,92 %
Platz 10
InnoCan Pharma
Wochenperformance: -5,09 %
Platz 11
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +27,68 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,60 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -0,53 %
Platz 14
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,69 %
Platz 15
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +6,91 %
Platz 16
3U HOLDING
Wochenperformance: +15,77 %
Platz 17
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +468,03 %
Platz 18
