Einhell Germany Pref Bearer Soars with Confirmed Growth Strategy

Einhell Germany AG reported a successful first half of 2025, achieving a revenue increase of approximately 9.3% year-on-year to around EUR 630 million.

Earnings before taxes are estimated at approximately EUR 59 million, with a strong EBT margin expected to remain over 9.3%.

The Power X-Change platform, featuring over 300 cordless tools, is central to Einhell's growth strategy, aiming for EUR 2 billion in revenue by 2029 and EUR 3 billion by 2035.

Einhell is investing in brand development through partnerships with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and FC Bayern Munich, enhancing visibility in over 70 countries.

The company is expanding its portfolio into high-growth areas like cleaning technology and storage solutions, while entering new markets including the USA, Mexico, and India.

Einhell is recognized as a leading manufacturer of cordless tools and garden equipment, known for its innovative rechargeable battery platform and excellent customer service.

