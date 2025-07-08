Einhell Germany Pref Bearer Soars with Confirmed Growth Strategy
Einhell Germany AG is charging ahead with impressive growth, reporting a stellar first half of 2025. With a 9.3% revenue surge to EUR 630 million and robust earnings, Einhell is setting new benchmarks. Central to this success is the Power X-Change platform, propelling Einhell towards ambitious future targets. Strategic alliances with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS and FC Bayern Munich are boosting Einhell's global presence. As a leader in cordless tools, Einhell is innovating and expanding into new markets, setting the stage for continued success.
- Einhell Germany AG reported a successful first half of 2025, achieving a revenue increase of approximately 9.3% year-on-year to around EUR 630 million.
- Earnings before taxes are estimated at approximately EUR 59 million, with a strong EBT margin expected to remain over 9.3%.
- The Power X-Change platform, featuring over 300 cordless tools, is central to Einhell's growth strategy, aiming for EUR 2 billion in revenue by 2029 and EUR 3 billion by 2035.
- Einhell is investing in brand development through partnerships with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and FC Bayern Munich, enhancing visibility in over 70 countries.
- The company is expanding its portfolio into high-growth areas like cleaning technology and storage solutions, while entering new markets including the USA, Mexico, and India.
- Einhell is recognized as a leading manufacturer of cordless tools and garden equipment, known for its innovative rechargeable battery platform and excellent customer service.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 22.08.2025.
The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 75,40EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous
day.
