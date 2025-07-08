    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOracle AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Oracle

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Jefferies hebt Ziel für Oracle auf 270 Dollar - 'Buy'

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Jefferies hebt Oracle-Kursziel auf 270 US-Dollar an.
    • Einstufung bleibt bei "Buy", positive Entwicklung erwartet.
    • Umsatzpotenzial im Cloud-Geschäft bis 2028 steigt.
    ANALYSE-FLASH - Jefferies hebt Ziel für Oracle auf 270 Dollar - 'Buy'
    Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Oracle von 220 auf 270 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die jüngsten Transaktionen des US-Softwarekonzerns seien von entscheidender Bedeutung für seine Entwicklung hin zum Hyperscaler, schrieb Brent Thill in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Einschätzung. Der Umfang dieser Geschäfte deute auf ein erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial für die Umsatzschätzungen zum Cloud-Geschäft sowie zum Konzernumsatz 2028 hin. Oracle bleibe ein herausragendes Unternehmen in der Branche./rob/gl/ag

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2025 / 18:07 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.07.2025 / 00:00 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Oracle Corporation!
    Short
    249,42€
    Basispreis
    1,30
    Ask
    × 14,93
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    220,28€
    Basispreis
    1,44
    Ask
    × 14,39
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    -----------------------
    dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
    -----------------------

    Oracle

    +1,53 %
    +6,74 %
    +29,22 %
    +67,39 %
    +48,71 %
    +180,71 %
    +300,61 %
    +450,89 %
    +11.896,42 %
    ISIN:US68389X1054WKN:871460

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Oracle Aktie

    Die Oracle Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,08 % und einem Kurs von 200,4 auf Tradegate (08. Juli 2025, 13:08 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Oracle Aktie um +6,74 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +29,22 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Oracle bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 565,42 Mrd..

    Oracle zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9100 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 226,50USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 180,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 270,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -10,58 %/+34,13 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 270 US-Dollar

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 270,00$, was eine Steigerung von +16,25% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    Werbung Disclaimer


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Oracle - 871460 - US68389X1054

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Oracle. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ANALYSE-FLASH Jefferies hebt Ziel für Oracle auf 270 Dollar - 'Buy' Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Oracle von 220 auf 270 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die jüngsten Transaktionen des US-Softwarekonzerns seien von entscheidender Bedeutung für seine Entwicklung hin zum …