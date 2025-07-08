Almonty Industries, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ParTec
|+19,23 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Salzgitter
|+18,37 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🥉
|Clara Technologies
|+16,67 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Hyundai Motor
|-8,30 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Sunrun
|-8,46 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
|-26,26 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|EchoIQ
|Informationstechnologie
|AFC Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|192
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|156
|-
|🥉
|Tesla
|71
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|NAKIKI
|45
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Atos
|40
|Informationstechnologie
|Commerzbank
|36
|Finanzdienstleistungen
ParTec
Wochenperformance: -22,53 %
Wochenperformance: -22,53 %
Platz 1
Salzgitter
Wochenperformance: +8,24 %
Wochenperformance: +8,24 %
Platz 2
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +40,33 %
Wochenperformance: +40,33 %
Platz 3
Hyundai Motor
Wochenperformance: +3,66 %
Wochenperformance: +3,66 %
Platz 4
Sunrun
Wochenperformance: +32,30 %
Wochenperformance: +32,30 %
Platz 5
Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
Wochenperformance: -28,52 %
Wochenperformance: -28,52 %
Platz 6
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +468,03 %
Wochenperformance: +468,03 %
Platz 7
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +34,43 %
Wochenperformance: +34,43 %
Platz 8
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +40,33 %
Wochenperformance: +40,33 %
Platz 9
EchoIQ
Wochenperformance:
Wochenperformance:
Platz 10
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: +4,13 %
Wochenperformance: +4,13 %
Platz 11
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +17,79 %
Wochenperformance: +17,79 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,60 %
Wochenperformance: +7,60 %
Platz 13
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -0,53 %
Wochenperformance: -0,53 %
Platz 15
NAKIKI
Wochenperformance: +140,48 %
Wochenperformance: +140,48 %
Platz 16
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,69 %
Wochenperformance: -9,69 %
Platz 17
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: +6,95 %
Wochenperformance: +6,95 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte