    Almonty Industries, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 ParTec +19,23 % Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🥈 Salzgitter +18,37 % Stahl und Bergbau Forum Forum
    🥉 Clara Technologies +16,67 % Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🟥 Hyundai Motor -8,30 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Forum
    🟥 Sunrun -8,46 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Forum
    🟥 Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise -26,26 % Öl/Gas Forum Forum

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Forum
    🥈 Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Forum
    🥉 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
      EchoIQ Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
      AFC Energy Erneuerbare Energien Forum Forum
      ITM Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Forum

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 192 Rohstoffe Forum Forum
    🥈 DAX 156 - Forum Forum
    🥉 Tesla 71 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Forum
      NAKIKI 45 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Forum
      Atos 40 Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
      Commerzbank 36 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Forum




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.