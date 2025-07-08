Varengold Bank Revises 2024 Earnings Forecast
Varengold Bank AG addresses financial uncertainties with decisive measures, reflecting them in its 2024 outlook.
- Varengold Bank AG conducted a detailed internal analysis of receivables and liabilities related to blocked accounts since 2016, affected by Danish tax agency SKAT's seizures.
- The bank identified questionable recoverability of receivables amounting to around EUR 2 million and has written them down in full.
- The earnings forecast for the 2024 financial year has been adjusted, with expected earnings before taxes now approximately TEUR 130.
- A special auditor's report under Section 44 of the German Banking Act focused on taxes/CumEx, and its conclusions have been reflected in the bank's risk provisioning for 2024.
- The bank has ensured that identifiable risks are fully reflected in its balance sheet based on the special auditor's findings.
- The announcement includes disclaimers about forward-looking statements and clarifies that it does not constitute an offer or recommendation regarding securities.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Varengold Bank is on 31.10.2025.
