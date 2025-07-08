Niello & Kudelski: RecovR ID Check Halts Dealer Fraud Instantly

The Niello Company has implemented RecovR ID Check to combat identity fraud in the automotive retail sector.

73% of automotive lenders reported an increase in fraud-related losses over the past year, highlighting the growing risk of identity fraud.

RecovR ID Check allows for instant verification of customer identities during key transactions, using government-issued ID authentication and facial recognition technology.

The system is designed to enhance operational security and customer protection without requiring additional hardware, operating on a pay-per-check model.

The initiative aims to boost profitability by enabling transactions that were previously rejected due to fraud concerns, while also protecting the community from identity theft.

Kudelski IoT, the provider of RecovR, emphasizes the importance of advanced security measures as fraudsters become more sophisticated in their tactics.

