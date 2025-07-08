AFYREN Secures €4M Grant, Launches New Investment Strategy

AFYREN has received €4 million in grants for its AFYREN NEOXY project, part of the "France Relance" initiative by Bpifrance.

This grant is the second installment of an €8 million package, with €2 million previously awarded in June 2021.

AFYREN NEOXY is entering its industrial ramp-up phase, aiming to produce several hundred tons of products in the second half of 2025.

The company plans to invest an additional €20 million to increase production capacity by 20% and raise projected EBITDA to €14 million.

AFYREN has approximately €27 million in available cash to support the investment while maintaining financial flexibility.

The CEO emphasizes that this public support strengthens AFYREN's industrial model and accelerates its path to profitability.

