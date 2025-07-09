    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSyntheia AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Syntheia
    Almonty Industries, Clara Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Rolf Vennenbern - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies +17,73 % Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🥈 PDS Biotechnology Registered (B) +7,51 % Biotechnologie Forum Forum
    🥉 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H) +5,23 % Elektrogeräte Forum Forum
    🟥 BTCS -15,83 % Internet Forum Forum
    🟥 Vertical Aerospace -16,95 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Forum
    🟥 Aehr Test Systems -21,89 % Elektrogeräte Forum Forum

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🥈 Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Forum
    🥉 Green Bridge Metals Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Forum
      Xiaomi Hardware Forum Forum
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Forum
      Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Forum

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 145 Rohstoffe Forum Forum
    🥈 Tesla 76 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Forum
    🥉 Commerzbank 49 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Forum
      NAKIKI 39 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Forum
      ThyssenKrupp 32 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Forum
      Salzgitter 30 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Forum




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, Clara Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.