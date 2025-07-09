Almonty Industries, Clara Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|+17,73 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|PDS Biotechnology Registered (B)
|+7,51 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|+5,23 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|BTCS
|-15,83 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Vertical Aerospace
|-16,95 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Aehr Test Systems
|-21,89 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Green Bridge Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|145
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Tesla
|76
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Commerzbank
|49
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|NAKIKI
|39
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|ThyssenKrupp
|32
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Salzgitter
|30
|Stahl und Bergbau
