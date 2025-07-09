Verve Group Registered (A) Joins Deutsche Börse's SDAX Index!

Verve Group SE has been promoted to Deutsche Börse's SDAX index, effective July 11, 2025.

The company is now part of the 160 most significant stocks listed in Germany, based on market capitalization of free float.

This inclusion follows Verve's uplisting from the Open Market to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on May 9, 2025.

CEO Remco Westermann highlighted that this milestone will enhance investor visibility and liquidity for Verve's shares.

Verve Group will host a Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2025, to present its interim report and discuss advancements in advertising technology.

The company has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33% over the past four years, reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 3,0590EUR and was up +2,14 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0720EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.





