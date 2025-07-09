Bivial AG Wins 'Best Use of Tech in Business Payments' at PayTech Awards 2025

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Bivial AG, a leading Swiss fintech

innovator, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the " Best Use of Tech

in Business Payments " at the PayTech Awards 2025, hosted by Fintech Futures.

This recognition highlights Bivial's cutting-edge work in transforming

transactional banking for digital businesses worldwide.



Built on a proprietary API-driven infrastructure, Bivial offers seamless

cross-border payments, Swiss IBANs in multiple currencies, and real-time

financial management tools tailored to the needs of online enterprises. The

award celebrates Bivial's commitment to delivering scalable and secure financial

solutions to e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and global businesses

underserved by traditional banking.





"This award underscores our mission to bridge the gap between legacy financial

institutions and the modern digital economy," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO and

co-founder of Bivial. "We've engineered our platform from the ground up to

empower online businesses with greater control, automation, and agility,

enabling them to thrive in a borderless world."



Key to Bivial's success is its in-house banking infrastructure, which enables

real-time payments to over 160 countries, flexible API integrations, and

automated AML/KYC compliance, all backed by Swiss regulatory standards. Since

its market launch in 2022, Bivial has achieved rapid growth and reached

profitability within just six months (https://www.bivial.com/news/swiss-fintech-

klarpay-ag-achieves-profit-in-the-first-year-of-operations) . This momentum

continued into 2024, with the company reporting a 110% increase in annual profit

(https://www.bivial.com/news/bivial-growth-trajectory-continues-with-record-year

) .



"We're proud of the entire Bivial team, whose innovation and dedication made

this possible," added Mr Bieliauskas, Bivial CEO.



About Bivial AG



mailto:marketing@bivial.ch



For more information:



For more information, visit bivial.ch.

Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated

by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss

Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and

cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,

Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN

accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital

disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work

exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media

influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,

scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

