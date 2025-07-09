    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Bivial AG Wins 'Best Use of Tech in Business Payments' at PayTech Awards 2025

    Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Bivial AG, a leading Swiss fintech
    innovator, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the " Best Use of Tech
    in Business Payments " at the PayTech Awards 2025, hosted by Fintech Futures.
    This recognition highlights Bivial's cutting-edge work in transforming
    transactional banking for digital businesses worldwide.

    Built on a proprietary API-driven infrastructure, Bivial offers seamless
    cross-border payments, Swiss IBANs in multiple currencies, and real-time
    financial management tools tailored to the needs of online enterprises. The
    award celebrates Bivial's commitment to delivering scalable and secure financial
    solutions to e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and global businesses
    underserved by traditional banking.

    "This award underscores our mission to bridge the gap between legacy financial
    institutions and the modern digital economy," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO and
    co-founder of Bivial. "We've engineered our platform from the ground up to
    empower online businesses with greater control, automation, and agility,
    enabling them to thrive in a borderless world."

    Key to Bivial's success is its in-house banking infrastructure, which enables
    real-time payments to over 160 countries, flexible API integrations, and
    automated AML/KYC compliance, all backed by Swiss regulatory standards. Since
    its market launch in 2022, Bivial has achieved rapid growth and reached
    profitability within just six months (https://www.bivial.com/news/swiss-fintech-
    klarpay-ag-achieves-profit-in-the-first-year-of-operations) . This momentum
    continued into 2024, with the company reporting a 110% increase in annual profit
    (https://www.bivial.com/news/bivial-growth-trajectory-continues-with-record-year
    ) .

    "We're proud of the entire Bivial team, whose innovation and dedication made
    this possible," added Mr Bieliauskas, Bivial CEO.

    About Bivial AG

    mailto:marketing@bivial.ch

    For more information:

    For more information, visit bivial.ch.
    Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated
    by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss
    Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and
    cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,
    Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN
    accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital
    disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work
    exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
    influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
    scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
    Media Contact:
    marketing@bivial.ch+ 41 41 552 0093
    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bivial-ag-wins-best-use-of-te
    ch-in-business-payments-at-paytech-awards-2025-302500094.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179529/6072888
    OTS: Bivial AG




