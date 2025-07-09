Bivial AG Wins 'Best Use of Tech in Business Payments' at PayTech Awards 2025
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Bivial AG, a leading Swiss fintech
innovator, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the " Best Use of Tech
in Business Payments " at the PayTech Awards 2025, hosted by Fintech Futures.
This recognition highlights Bivial's cutting-edge work in transforming
transactional banking for digital businesses worldwide.
Built on a proprietary API-driven infrastructure, Bivial offers seamless
cross-border payments, Swiss IBANs in multiple currencies, and real-time
financial management tools tailored to the needs of online enterprises. The
award celebrates Bivial's commitment to delivering scalable and secure financial
solutions to e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and global businesses
underserved by traditional banking.
innovator, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the " Best Use of Tech
in Business Payments " at the PayTech Awards 2025, hosted by Fintech Futures.
This recognition highlights Bivial's cutting-edge work in transforming
transactional banking for digital businesses worldwide.
Built on a proprietary API-driven infrastructure, Bivial offers seamless
cross-border payments, Swiss IBANs in multiple currencies, and real-time
financial management tools tailored to the needs of online enterprises. The
award celebrates Bivial's commitment to delivering scalable and secure financial
solutions to e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and global businesses
underserved by traditional banking.
"This award underscores our mission to bridge the gap between legacy financial
institutions and the modern digital economy," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO and
co-founder of Bivial. "We've engineered our platform from the ground up to
empower online businesses with greater control, automation, and agility,
enabling them to thrive in a borderless world."
Key to Bivial's success is its in-house banking infrastructure, which enables
real-time payments to over 160 countries, flexible API integrations, and
automated AML/KYC compliance, all backed by Swiss regulatory standards. Since
its market launch in 2022, Bivial has achieved rapid growth and reached
profitability within just six months (https://www.bivial.com/news/swiss-fintech-
klarpay-ag-achieves-profit-in-the-first-year-of-operations) . This momentum
continued into 2024, with the company reporting a 110% increase in annual profit
(https://www.bivial.com/news/bivial-growth-trajectory-continues-with-record-year
) .
"We're proud of the entire Bivial team, whose innovation and dedication made
this possible," added Mr Bieliauskas, Bivial CEO.
About Bivial AG
mailto:marketing@bivial.ch
For more information:
For more information, visit bivial.ch.
Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated
by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss
Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and
cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,
Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN
accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital
disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work
exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
Media Contact:
marketing@bivial.ch+ 41 41 552 0093
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bivial-ag-wins-best-use-of-te
ch-in-business-payments-at-paytech-awards-2025-302500094.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179529/6072888
OTS: Bivial AG
institutions and the modern digital economy," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO and
co-founder of Bivial. "We've engineered our platform from the ground up to
empower online businesses with greater control, automation, and agility,
enabling them to thrive in a borderless world."
Key to Bivial's success is its in-house banking infrastructure, which enables
real-time payments to over 160 countries, flexible API integrations, and
automated AML/KYC compliance, all backed by Swiss regulatory standards. Since
its market launch in 2022, Bivial has achieved rapid growth and reached
profitability within just six months (https://www.bivial.com/news/swiss-fintech-
klarpay-ag-achieves-profit-in-the-first-year-of-operations) . This momentum
continued into 2024, with the company reporting a 110% increase in annual profit
(https://www.bivial.com/news/bivial-growth-trajectory-continues-with-record-year
) .
"We're proud of the entire Bivial team, whose innovation and dedication made
this possible," added Mr Bieliauskas, Bivial CEO.
About Bivial AG
mailto:marketing@bivial.ch
For more information:
For more information, visit bivial.ch.
Bivial AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated
by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss
Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and
cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug,
Switzerland, Bivial AG specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN
accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital
disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work
exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
Media Contact:
marketing@bivial.ch+ 41 41 552 0093
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bivial-ag-wins-best-use-of-te
ch-in-business-payments-at-paytech-awards-2025-302500094.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179529/6072888
OTS: Bivial AG
Autor folgen