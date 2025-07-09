FORTEC Elektronik AG Updates 2024/25 Earnings Forecast
FORTEC Elektronik AG has recalibrated its financial expectations for 2024/2025, adjusting to economic challenges and cost pressures, with a new turnover target of EUR 79.5 million and lower EBIT forecasts.
- FORTEC Elektronik AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year.
- Preliminary group turnover is expected to be EUR 79.5 million.
- The revised group EBIT forecast is between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.0 million.
- The company cites difficult economic conditions, weak investment dynamics in Germany, and tariff debates in the USA as contributing factors to the forecast adjustment.
- Higher costs and reduced investment in high-margin projects have negatively impacted profitability and made earnings forecasting challenging.
- Preliminary key financial figures for the 2024/2025 financial year will be published at the end of August 2025.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at FORTEC Elektronik is on 30.10.2025.
