FORTEC Elektronik AG Updates 2024/25 Earnings Forecast

FORTEC Elektronik AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Preliminary group turnover is expected to be EUR 79.5 million.

The revised group EBIT forecast is between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.0 million.

The company cites difficult economic conditions, weak investment dynamics in Germany, and tariff debates in the USA as contributing factors to the forecast adjustment.

Higher costs and reduced investment in high-margin projects have negatively impacted profitability and made earnings forecasting challenging.

Preliminary key financial figures for the 2024/2025 financial year will be published at the end of August 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at FORTEC Elektronik is on 30.10.2025.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 14,525EUR and was down -9,92 % compared with the previous day.






