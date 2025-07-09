    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFORTEC Elektronik AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FORTEC Elektronik
    FORTEC Elektronik Reveals 2024/25 Turnover & Adjusts Forecast Amid Market Hurdles

    FORTEC Elektronik AG reports a turnover of EUR 79.5 million for 2024/2025, adjusting its earnings forecast amidst economic challenges and strategic shifts.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FORTEC Elektronik AG has published a preliminary group turnover of EUR 79.5 million for the 2024/2025 financial year.
    • The earnings forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year has been adjusted to a group EBIT of between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.0 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 6.0 million.
    • The company faced challenging economic conditions, including weak investment dynamics in Germany and tariff debates in the USA, affecting its financial performance.
    • Despite achieving turnover within the lower range of the previous forecast, higher costs and reduced investment in high-margin projects negatively impacted profitability.
    • FORTEC Elektronik AG has implemented structural changes and market adjustments to create additional momentum, but these measures have had limited effects in the current market environment.
    • The preliminary key financial figures for the 2024/2025 financial year are expected to be published at the end of August 2025.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at FORTEC Elektronik is on 30.10.2025.

    The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 15,000EUR and was down -6,98 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,67 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE0005774103WKN:577410





