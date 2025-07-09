    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWolfspeed AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wolfspeed
    DAX, Clara Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies +26,95 % Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🥈 Verona Pharma +20,22 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Forum
    🥉 AES +15,59 % Versorger Forum Forum
    🟥 Aehr Test Systems -15,55 % Elektrogeräte Forum Forum
    🟥 BTCS -24,61 % Internet Forum Forum
    🟥 Vertical Aerospace -27,46 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Forum

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Forum
    🥈 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
    🥉 Plug Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Forum
      MPC Container Ships Verkehr Forum Forum
      Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Forum
      Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Forum

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 234 - Forum Forum
    🥈 Almonty Industries 116 Rohstoffe Forum Forum
    🥉 Tesla 88 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Forum
      ThyssenKrupp 38 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Forum
      Commerzbank 31 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Forum
      Salzgitter 30 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Forum




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Clara Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag