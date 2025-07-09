DAX, Clara Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|+26,95 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Verona Pharma
|+20,22 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|AES
|+15,59 %
|Versorger
|🟥
|Aehr Test Systems
|-15,55 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|BTCS
|-24,61 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Vertical Aerospace
|-27,46 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥈
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|MPC Container Ships
|Verkehr
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|234
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|116
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|88
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|ThyssenKrupp
|38
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Commerzbank
|31
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Salzgitter
|30
|Stahl und Bergbau
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,48 %
Platz 1
Verona Pharma
Wochenperformance: +11,76 %
Platz 2
AES
Wochenperformance: +15,10 %
Platz 3
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: -17,81 %
Platz 4
BTCS
Wochenperformance: +106,93 %
Platz 5
Vertical Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Platz 6
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +47,21 %
Platz 7
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,48 %
Platz 8
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: -0,63 %
Platz 9
MPC Container Ships
Wochenperformance: +9,49 %
Platz 10
Syntheia
Wochenperformance: +61,01 %
Platz 11
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +220,32 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,88 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +14,18 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -0,82 %
Platz 15
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: +20,08 %
Platz 16
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: +11,46 %
Platz 17
Salzgitter
Wochenperformance: +33,00 %
Platz 18
