Delticom's AGM Greenlights Dividend Payout!
Delticom AG celebrates a prosperous 2024, marked by a dividend payout and strategic investments, as it strengthens its global presence and technological edge.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- Delticom AG will pay a dividend of €0.12 per share for the 2024 financial year.
- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) had a shareholder presence of 72.04% of issued share capital, with all agenda items approved by large majorities.
- Delticom's total annual revenues for 2024 increased by 1.3% to €481.6 million, with EBITDA rising to €22.7 million.
- Consolidated net income for Delticom in 2024 amounted to €4.0 million.
- The company is investing in modern logistics, automation, and artificial intelligence to enhance competitiveness.
- Delticom operates 348 online shops in 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers with a product range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models.
The next important date, The translation of "um 11:00 Uhr" to English is "at 11:00 AM.", at Delticom is on 09.07.2025.
The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,5100EUR and was up +4,37 % compared with the previous day.
-0,83 %
+2,60 %
+5,33 %
+8,22 %
-15,96 %
+5,33 %
-4,82 %
-89,17 %
-82,07 %
ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte