Delticom's AGM Greenlights Dividend Payout!

Delticom AG will pay a dividend of €0.12 per share for the 2024 financial year.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) had a shareholder presence of 72.04% of issued share capital, with all agenda items approved by large majorities.

Delticom's total annual revenues for 2024 increased by 1.3% to €481.6 million, with EBITDA rising to €22.7 million.

Consolidated net income for Delticom in 2024 amounted to €4.0 million.

The company is investing in modern logistics, automation, and artificial intelligence to enhance competitiveness.

Delticom operates 348 online shops in 70 countries, serving approximately 20 million customers with a product range of around 600 brands and nearly 80,000 tyre models.

The next important date at Delticom is on 09.07.2025.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,5100EUR and was up +4,37 % compared with the previous day.





