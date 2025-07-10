Gerresheimer H1 2025: Bormioli Pharma Drives Revenue Surge
Gerresheimer's strategic acquisition of Bormioli Pharma fueled a 15.7% revenue surge in H1 2025, setting the stage for promising growth despite market challenges.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Gerresheimer's revenue increased by 15.7% to EUR 1,120.7 million in H1 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 11.8% to EUR 210.4 million, largely due to the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma.
- Organic revenue declined by 2.1% and adjusted EBITDA fell by 6.4% compared to pro forma figures for H1 2024, reflecting subdued demand in the cosmetics and oral liquids markets.
- The Plastics & Devices division saw a 19.8% revenue increase to EUR 648.6 million, driven by Bormioli Pharma's inclusion, with organic growth at 2.6% due to strong demand for drug delivery systems.
- The Primary Packaging Glass division's revenue rose by 11.3% to EUR 474.9 million, but organic revenue declined by 7.6% due to weak demand in cosmetics and oral liquids.
- Gerresheimer anticipates stronger growth in the second half of 2025, with expected organic revenue growth of 0-2% for the full year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%.
- The mid- and long-term outlook remains positive, with expected mid-term revenue growth of 6-9% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23-25%, supported by a broad portfolio of solutions for the pharma and biotech industries.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Gerresheimer is on 10.07.2025.
The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 48,25EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,24EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.751,68PKT (+1,88 %).
+1,76 %
-1,21 %
+0,33 %
-15,59 %
-52,31 %
-19,30 %
-47,68 %
-12,67 %
+89,12 %
ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte