Gerresheimer H1 2025: Bormioli Pharma Drives Revenue Surge

Gerresheimer's revenue increased by 15.7% to EUR 1,120.7 million in H1 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 11.8% to EUR 210.4 million, largely due to the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma.

Organic revenue declined by 2.1% and adjusted EBITDA fell by 6.4% compared to pro forma figures for H1 2024, reflecting subdued demand in the cosmetics and oral liquids markets.

The Plastics & Devices division saw a 19.8% revenue increase to EUR 648.6 million, driven by Bormioli Pharma's inclusion, with organic growth at 2.6% due to strong demand for drug delivery systems.

The Primary Packaging Glass division's revenue rose by 11.3% to EUR 474.9 million, but organic revenue declined by 7.6% due to weak demand in cosmetics and oral liquids.

Gerresheimer anticipates stronger growth in the second half of 2025, with expected organic revenue growth of 0-2% for the full year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%.

The mid- and long-term outlook remains positive, with expected mid-term revenue growth of 6-9% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23-25%, supported by a broad portfolio of solutions for the pharma and biotech industries.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Gerresheimer is on 10.07.2025.

