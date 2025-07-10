Fielmann's Sales Surge 12% in H1 2025, Eyes €4bn by 2030
Fielmann Group is setting its sights on a visionary future, riding a wave of impressive growth and ambitious goals. With a remarkable 12% sales increase in the first half of 2025, Fielmann is not only surpassing its Vision 2025 targets but also laying the groundwork for its Vision 2035 strategy. Aiming for €4 billion in global sales by 2030, Fielmann is expanding its footprint in optometry and audiology, particularly in the US, while maintaining stellar customer satisfaction.
- Fielmann Group's sales increased by 12% in HY1/2025, reaching approximately €1.2 billion.
- The company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of around €290 million, a 26% increase from the previous year, with an improved margin of 23.7%.
- Fielmann is on track to exceed its Vision 2025 goals, with expectations of nearly €1 billion in international sales by year-end.
- The new "Vision 2035" strategy aims for global sales of €4 billion by 2030, maintaining customer satisfaction around 90%.
- The company plans to evolve into a global provider of vision and hearing care, expanding its optometry and audiology businesses, particularly in the US.
- By 2030, Fielmann anticipates its adjusted EBITDA margin will reach approximately 25%, driven by growth in existing markets and adjacent healthcare services.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Fielmann is on 10.07.2025.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 58,50EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.066,78PKT (+1,16 %).
