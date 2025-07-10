49 0 Kommentare Fielmann's Sales Surge 12% in H1 2025, Eyes €4bn by 2030

Fielmann Group is setting its sights on a visionary future, riding a wave of impressive growth and ambitious goals. With a remarkable 12% sales increase in the first half of 2025, Fielmann is not only surpassing its Vision 2025 targets but also laying the groundwork for its Vision 2035 strategy. Aiming for €4 billion in global sales by 2030, Fielmann is expanding its footprint in optometry and audiology, particularly in the US, while maintaining stellar customer satisfaction.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

