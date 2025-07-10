AGRANA's Q1 2025/26: Earnings Set to Decline
AGRANA's first quarter of 2025/26 was a rollercoaster of financial highs and lows. Despite a sharp earnings drop, strategic acquisitions promise a brighter horizon. The acquisition of AUSTRIA JUICE GmbH marks a pivotal step in AGRANA's growth strategy. With plans for significant savings, AGRANA aims to stabilize and thrive.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- AGRANA reported a significant deterioration in earnings for the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, with EBIT falling to €5.7 million and revenue decreasing by 6.8% to €880.2 million.
- The weak performance was attributed to the sugar business and one-time restructuring costs in Austria and the Czech Republic.
- Despite the decline, AGRANA continued its strategy, acquiring all shares in AUSTRIA JUICE GmbH to expand its Food & Beverage Solutions segment.
- The new reporting structure aligns with two strategic business areas: Food & Beverage Solutions (FBS) and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities (ACS).
- The FBS segment saw revenue of €444.1 million and an EBIT improvement to €36.4 million, while the ACS – Sugar segment faced a significant EBIT deficit of €29.5 million.
- AGRANA expects steady EBIT for the full 2025/26 financial year, with a slight reduction in revenue, and plans to implement measures for annual savings of up to €50 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 10.07.2025.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 12,775EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+1,37 %
-3,40 %
+3,86 %
+17,47 %
-3,58 %
-24,07 %
-29,42 %
-35,07 %
+22,68 %
ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte