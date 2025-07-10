AGRANA's Q1 2025/26: Earnings Set to Decline

AGRANA reported a significant deterioration in earnings for the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, with EBIT falling to €5.7 million and revenue decreasing by 6.8% to €880.2 million.

The weak performance was attributed to the sugar business and one-time restructuring costs in Austria and the Czech Republic.

Despite the decline, AGRANA continued its strategy, acquiring all shares in AUSTRIA JUICE GmbH to expand its Food & Beverage Solutions segment.

The new reporting structure aligns with two strategic business areas: Food & Beverage Solutions (FBS) and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities (ACS).

The FBS segment saw revenue of €444.1 million and an EBIT improvement to €36.4 million, while the ACS – Sugar segment faced a significant EBIT deficit of €29.5 million.

AGRANA expects steady EBIT for the full 2025/26 financial year, with a slight reduction in revenue, and plans to implement measures for annual savings of up to €50 million.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 10.07.2025.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 12,775EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





