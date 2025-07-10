Almonty Industries, Clara Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|+19,59 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|+6,04 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BYD Electronic (International)
|+5,69 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-3,36 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Mind Medicine (MindMed)
|-4,18 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Embraer
|-6,54 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥉
|Northern Dynasty Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|111
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Tesla
|98
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Atos
|43
|Informationstechnologie
|Plug Power
|39
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Salzgitter
|27
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Commerzbank
|25
|Finanzdienstleistungen
