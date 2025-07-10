    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    DAX 40 Forecast Transparency Dips: Kirchhoff & DSW Report

    The latest study reveals a subtle dip in forecast transparency among DAX 40 companies, with notable variations in reporting practices and a cautious approach amid global uncertainties.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Forecast transparency of DAX 40 companies has slightly declined, with only 14 companies achieving high transparency compared to 18 the previous year.
    • Sartorius is the only company with low forecast transparency, while Deutsche Telekom and Fresenius are noted for their particularly transparent reports.
    • Only 10 DAX 40 companies provide an outlook on key sustainability figures, and only three companies offer a concrete medium-term outlook.
    • The study highlights a reluctance to make concrete forecasts due to uncertain market conditions, particularly international conflicts.
    • The majority of companies quantify consolidated earnings, with 35 companies doing so, an increase of two from the previous year.
    • The study shows no correlation between report length and transparency, with high transparency achieved in reports ranging from two to eleven pages.






