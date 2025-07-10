DAX 40 Forecast Transparency Dips: Kirchhoff & DSW Report
The latest study reveals a subtle dip in forecast transparency among DAX 40 companies, with notable variations in reporting practices and a cautious approach amid global uncertainties.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Forecast transparency of DAX 40 companies has slightly declined, with only 14 companies achieving high transparency compared to 18 the previous year.
- Sartorius is the only company with low forecast transparency, while Deutsche Telekom and Fresenius are noted for their particularly transparent reports.
- Only 10 DAX 40 companies provide an outlook on key sustainability figures, and only three companies offer a concrete medium-term outlook.
- The study highlights a reluctance to make concrete forecasts due to uncertain market conditions, particularly international conflicts.
- The majority of companies quantify consolidated earnings, with 35 companies doing so, an increase of two from the previous year.
- The study shows no correlation between report length and transparency, with high transparency achieved in reports ranging from two to eleven pages.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.