Tradegate Exchange achieves record turnover of EUR 247.8 billion for the first half of 2025 / Positive trend of the last five years continues
Berlin (ots) - Tradegate Exchange has achieved a record turnover for the
half-year from January to June 2025 totalling EUR 247.8 billion. This is the
highest trading volume since the start of trading in 2010.
The number of transactions totalled 34,049,979, of which 25,364,537 (EUR 187.7
billion) were in equities. The most traded foreign share was Nvidia with around
913,000 orders executed. The most popular German shares in the rankings were
1) Rheinmetall
2) RENK
3) Hensoldt
for which a total of 1.9 million orders were executed.
The advantages of Tradegate Exchange are obvious. 'No transaction fees, tight
spreads, trading hours from 07:30 - 22:00 and free access to real-time stock
market prices are convincing reasons for private investors to place their orders
on Tradegate Exchange,' says Managing Director Simone Kahnt-Eckner.
About Tradegate Exchange
Tradegate Exchange is a stock exchange specialising in the execution of private
investor orders. Trading participants from Germany, Austria, Ireland, Spain and
Estonia are currently connected. Around 21,000 securities (shares, bonds,
investment funds and certificates) can be traded from 7.30am to 10pm. Orders are
generally executed in full. The advantages for private investors: no transaction
fees and free access to real-time stock market prices and various indices - also
via app. Tradegate Exchange is a 'regulated market within the meaning of MiFID'.
More information: http://www.tradegate.de/
Contact:
Catherine Hughes, Tel.+49-(0)30-89606145
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180288/6073538
OTS: Tradegate Exchange
Kwerdenker schrieb gestern 19:45
„Krank“ ist kein passender Begriff, denke ich.mitdiskutieren »
Das Unternehmen wächst sehr stark, die Gewinne wachsen eher noch stärker und derzeit ist das Unternehmen mit stark monopolistischer Position unterwegs. Jeder kann sehen, dass das zunächst die steigenden Kurse untermauert - und vorerst weiterhin wird.
…und jeder hat die Sorge, dass dieses Monopol naturgemäß irgendwann doch wieder fällt. Also ist es nur zu spannend, wann ein Peak erreicht wird.
M.E. wird dieser Punkt weder in 2025 noch in 2026 erreicht werden. Aber das weiß tatsächlich niemand!
Das Unternehmen wächst sehr stark, die Gewinne wachsen eher noch stärker und derzeit ist das Unternehmen mit stark monopolistischer Position unterwegs. Jeder kann sehen, dass das zunächst die steigenden Kurse untermauert - und vorerst weiterhin wird.
…und jeder hat die Sorge, dass dieses Monopol naturgemäß irgendwann doch wieder fällt. Also ist es nur zu spannend, wann ein Peak erreicht wird.
M.E. wird dieser Punkt weder in 2025 noch in 2026 erreicht werden. Aber das weiß tatsächlich niemand!
Kwerdenker schrieb 08.07.25, 10:48
M.E. wird hier zu wenig beachtet, dass der Kurs sich im Dollar längst vom vorherigen Top abgesetzt hat und nach oben keine Widerstände mehr existieren. Schaut man sich den Kurs an der NYSE an, sieht man einen Bilderbuchchart. Ein Grund mehr meine Calls zu halten.mitdiskutieren »
Aktienschreiner schrieb 03.07.25, 16:21
warum etwas verkaufen die Zeit bringt die Gewinne und das sieht sehr gut aus;)mitdiskutieren »
