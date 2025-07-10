GRAMMER AG: Q2 2025 Earnings Surge Year-on-Year

GRAMMER AG's operating EBIT in Q2 2025 was approximately EUR 11.7 million, down from EUR 20.2 million in Q2 2024.

The operating EBIT was adjusted for negative currency effects of EUR 6.7 million, positive reversals of restructuring provisions of EUR 1.6 million, and a deconsolidation loss of EUR 1.5 million.

Group revenue from April to June 2025 decreased by around EUR 34.3 million, totaling approximately EUR 466.2 million, compared to EUR 500.5 million in Q2 2024.

The decline in revenue and earnings was particularly noted in the AMERICAS and APAC regions, with China experiencing weaker performance due to economic uncertainties.

Despite the Q2 downturn, operating EBIT for the first half of 2025 was around EUR 35.6 million, up nearly 20% from EUR 29.7 million in the same period of 2024, attributed to a strong Q1 2025.

The Executive Board is maintaining the full-year forecast for 2025, with expected Group revenue of around EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of approximately EUR 60 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Grammer is on 14.08.2025.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,2750EUR and was down -2,33 % compared with the previous day.





