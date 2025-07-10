FEV simplifies country-specific type approval processes (FOTO)

Aachen (ots) - Vehicle development doesn't end with technical readiness: The

road to global market launches is only complete once homologation has been

successfully achieved. The increasing complexity of national regulations poses

growing challenges to OEMs and suppliers. FEV addresses these with an

innovative, AI-based approach: The company-wide used 'FEV GenAI Hub'

significantly simplifies and accelerates the analysis of regulatory requirements

across different global markets, offering time and cost savings that can provide

customers with a decisive competitive edge.



"In the case of type-approval, we use our in-house AI platform, the 'FEV GenAI

Hub', to extract, enrich, and analyze legal texts from standards and laws in a

fully automated process," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President

Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. "This enables precise comparisons of

regional requirements and identifies any deviations. The platform immediately

generates recommendations to ensure legal compliance."





Significant efficiency gains



In practice, FEV has reduced the time required for comprehensive regulatory

analysis from several months to just a few weeks. The AI supports engineers with

semantic searches, automated classification, and gap analysis-saving time and

reducing the risk of human error.



Customers benefit from:



· Time savings: Reduces analysis time by up to 60%



· Cost savings: Cuts resource requirements by up to 50%



· Scalability: Enables comparison of regulatory requirements across global

markets



· Safety: Identifies homologation risks early and provides actionable

recommendations



Future-oriented use of AI



FEV's GenAI Hub serves as a central platform for generative AI in vehicle

development. Starting with homologation today, future platform generations will

enable additional automation in system development, test management, and project

controlling. The goal: Streamline development processes, enhance safety, and

increase market orientation to give customers a decisive competitive edge.



