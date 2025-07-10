Generative AI accelerates homologation
FEV simplifies country-specific type approval processes (FOTO)
Aachen (ots) - Vehicle development doesn't end with technical readiness: The
road to global market launches is only complete once homologation has been
successfully achieved. The increasing complexity of national regulations poses
growing challenges to OEMs and suppliers. FEV addresses these with an
innovative, AI-based approach: The company-wide used 'FEV GenAI Hub'
significantly simplifies and accelerates the analysis of regulatory requirements
across different global markets, offering time and cost savings that can provide
customers with a decisive competitive edge.
"In the case of type-approval, we use our in-house AI platform, the 'FEV GenAI
Hub', to extract, enrich, and analyze legal texts from standards and laws in a
fully automated process," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President
Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. "This enables precise comparisons of
regional requirements and identifies any deviations. The platform immediately
generates recommendations to ensure legal compliance."
road to global market launches is only complete once homologation has been
successfully achieved. The increasing complexity of national regulations poses
growing challenges to OEMs and suppliers. FEV addresses these with an
innovative, AI-based approach: The company-wide used 'FEV GenAI Hub'
significantly simplifies and accelerates the analysis of regulatory requirements
across different global markets, offering time and cost savings that can provide
customers with a decisive competitive edge.
"In the case of type-approval, we use our in-house AI platform, the 'FEV GenAI
Hub', to extract, enrich, and analyze legal texts from standards and laws in a
fully automated process," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President
Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. "This enables precise comparisons of
regional requirements and identifies any deviations. The platform immediately
generates recommendations to ensure legal compliance."
Significant efficiency gains
In practice, FEV has reduced the time required for comprehensive regulatory
analysis from several months to just a few weeks. The AI supports engineers with
semantic searches, automated classification, and gap analysis-saving time and
reducing the risk of human error.
Customers benefit from:
· Time savings: Reduces analysis time by up to 60%
· Cost savings: Cuts resource requirements by up to 50%
· Scalability: Enables comparison of regulatory requirements across global
markets
· Safety: Identifies homologation risks early and provides actionable
recommendations
Future-oriented use of AI
FEV's GenAI Hub serves as a central platform for generative AI in vehicle
development. Starting with homologation today, future platform generations will
enable additional automation in system development, test management, and project
controlling. The goal: Streamline development processes, enhance safety, and
increase market orientation to give customers a decisive competitive edge.
More information: https://fev.group/3057ab
Media Contact:
Marius Strasdat
T.:+49 241 5689-6452
mailto:strasdat@fev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6073820
OTS: FEV Group
In practice, FEV has reduced the time required for comprehensive regulatory
analysis from several months to just a few weeks. The AI supports engineers with
semantic searches, automated classification, and gap analysis-saving time and
reducing the risk of human error.
Customers benefit from:
· Time savings: Reduces analysis time by up to 60%
· Cost savings: Cuts resource requirements by up to 50%
· Scalability: Enables comparison of regulatory requirements across global
markets
· Safety: Identifies homologation risks early and provides actionable
recommendations
Future-oriented use of AI
FEV's GenAI Hub serves as a central platform for generative AI in vehicle
development. Starting with homologation today, future platform generations will
enable additional automation in system development, test management, and project
controlling. The goal: Streamline development processes, enhance safety, and
increase market orientation to give customers a decisive competitive edge.
More information: https://fev.group/3057ab
Media Contact:
Marius Strasdat
T.:+49 241 5689-6452
mailto:strasdat@fev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6073820
OTS: FEV Group
Autor folgen