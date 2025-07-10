FEV simplifies country-specific type approval processes (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht

    Aachen (ots) - Vehicle development doesn't end with technical readiness: The
    road to global market launches is only complete once homologation has been
    successfully achieved. The increasing complexity of national regulations poses
    growing challenges to OEMs and suppliers. FEV addresses these with an
    innovative, AI-based approach: The company-wide used 'FEV GenAI Hub'
    significantly simplifies and accelerates the analysis of regulatory requirements
    across different global markets, offering time and cost savings that can provide
    customers with a decisive competitive edge.

    "In the case of type-approval, we use our in-house AI platform, the 'FEV GenAI
    Hub', to extract, enrich, and analyze legal texts from standards and laws in a
    fully automated process," said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President
    Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. "This enables precise comparisons of
    regional requirements and identifies any deviations. The platform immediately
    generates recommendations to ensure legal compliance."

    Significant efficiency gains

    In practice, FEV has reduced the time required for comprehensive regulatory
    analysis from several months to just a few weeks. The AI supports engineers with
    semantic searches, automated classification, and gap analysis-saving time and
    reducing the risk of human error.

    Customers benefit from:

    · Time savings: Reduces analysis time by up to 60%

    · Cost savings: Cuts resource requirements by up to 50%

    · Scalability: Enables comparison of regulatory requirements across global
    markets

    · Safety: Identifies homologation risks early and provides actionable
    recommendations

    Future-oriented use of AI

    FEV's GenAI Hub serves as a central platform for generative AI in vehicle
    development. Starting with homologation today, future platform generations will
    enable additional automation in system development, test management, and project
    controlling. The goal: Streamline development processes, enhance safety, and
    increase market orientation to give customers a decisive competitive edge.

    OTS: FEV Group




