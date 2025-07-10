TÜV SÜD Appoints Interim Leadership Following CEO Transition (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Ishan Palit,
former Asia Pacific CEO, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the
Board of Management) effective July 15, 2025, following the announcement that
Dr. Johannes Bussmann will be stepping down to become CEO of MTU Aero Engines
AG. Johannes Bussmann will leave TÜV SÜD on July 14, 2025. Ishan Palit will lead
the company during this transition period with Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Sabine Nitzsche, until a permanent successor is appointed.
Ishan Palit brings over three decades of experience at TÜV SÜD, having joined
the company in 1994 to establish its operations in India. He later served as CEO
of the Asia Pacific region based in Singapore, and in 2011, took charge of the
global Product Service Division. Since 2017, he has served as Chief Operating
Officer and member of the Board of Management, helping to shape TÜV SÜD's global
strategy and operations.
Sabine Nitzsche joined TÜV SÜD as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of
the Board of Management in March 2025. She brings over 30 years of international
leadership experience in finance, strategy and operations in the high-tech and
automotive industry. Before joining TÜV SÜD, she served as CFO and Executive
Board member at Vitesco Technologies AG. She has also held senior positions at
Infineon Technologies AG, including CFO of Infineon's Automotive Division, and
EMEA CFO at GlobalFoundries.
"We are very pleased that Ishan and Sabine will oversee the interim management
of TÜV SÜD during this transition," said Frank Hyldmar, Chairman of the
Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "Ishan is a seasoned TÜV SÜD senior executive
with deep knowledge of our business and strong global leadership experience.
Sabine brings a proven track record as CFO across multiple multinational
enterprises. Together, they form a strong leadership team as we work towards
appointing a long-term CEO."
TÜV SÜD remains focused on delivering value to its customers, employees, and
partners, while building on its strong foundation and executing its long-term
strategy.
Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has
evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000
locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and
expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as
Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable.
https://www.tuvsud.com/en
