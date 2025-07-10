TÜV SÜD Appoints Interim Leadership Following CEO Transition (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Ishan Palit,

former Asia Pacific CEO, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the

Board of Management) effective July 15, 2025, following the announcement that

Dr. Johannes Bussmann will be stepping down to become CEO of MTU Aero Engines

AG. Johannes Bussmann will leave TÜV SÜD on July 14, 2025. Ishan Palit will lead

the company during this transition period with Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Sabine Nitzsche, until a permanent successor is appointed.



Ishan Palit brings over three decades of experience at TÜV SÜD, having joined

the company in 1994 to establish its operations in India. He later served as CEO

of the Asia Pacific region based in Singapore, and in 2011, took charge of the

global Product Service Division. Since 2017, he has served as Chief Operating

Officer and member of the Board of Management, helping to shape TÜV SÜD's global

strategy and operations.





