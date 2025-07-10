    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMTU Aero Engines AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    TÜV SÜD Appoints Interim Leadership Following CEO Transition (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Ishan Palit,
    former Asia Pacific CEO, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the
    Board of Management) effective July 15, 2025, following the announcement that
    Dr. Johannes Bussmann will be stepping down to become CEO of MTU Aero Engines
    AG. Johannes Bussmann will leave TÜV SÜD on July 14, 2025. Ishan Palit will lead
    the company during this transition period with Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
    Sabine Nitzsche, until a permanent successor is appointed.

    Ishan Palit brings over three decades of experience at TÜV SÜD, having joined
    the company in 1994 to establish its operations in India. He later served as CEO
    of the Asia Pacific region based in Singapore, and in 2011, took charge of the
    global Product Service Division. Since 2017, he has served as Chief Operating
    Officer and member of the Board of Management, helping to shape TÜV SÜD's global
    strategy and operations.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu MTU Aero Engines AG!
    Long
    357,03€
    Basispreis
    2,64
    Ask
    × 14,89
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    402,25€
    Basispreis
    2,48
    Ask
    × 14,82
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Sabine Nitzsche joined TÜV SÜD as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of
    the Board of Management in March 2025. She brings over 30 years of international
    leadership experience in finance, strategy and operations in the high-tech and
    automotive industry. Before joining TÜV SÜD, she served as CFO and Executive
    Board member at Vitesco Technologies AG. She has also held senior positions at
    Infineon Technologies AG, including CFO of Infineon's Automotive Division, and
    EMEA CFO at GlobalFoundries.

    "We are very pleased that Ishan and Sabine will oversee the interim management
    of TÜV SÜD during this transition," said Frank Hyldmar, Chairman of the
    Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG. "Ishan is a seasoned TÜV SÜD senior executive
    with deep knowledge of our business and strong global leadership experience.
    Sabine brings a proven track record as CFO across multiple multinational
    enterprises. Together, they form a strong leadership team as we work towards
    appointing a long-term CEO."

    TÜV SÜD remains focused on delivering value to its customers, employees, and
    partners, while building on its strong foundation and executing its long-term
    strategy.

    Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has
    evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000
    locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and
    expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as
    Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable.
    https://www.tuvsud.com/en

    Media Relations:

    TÜV SÜD AG
    Corporate Communications
    Westendstr. 199
    80686 Munich, Germany

    Sabine Hoffmann
    Phone +49 89 5791-1613
    E-Mail mailto:s.hoffmann@tuvsud.com
    Internet tuvsud.com/newsroom

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/38406/6074021
    OTS: TÜV SÜD AG


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu MTU Aero Engines - A0D9PT - DE000A0D9PT0

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über MTU Aero Engines. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    TÜV SÜD Appoints Interim Leadership Following CEO Transition (FOTO) The Supervisory Board of TÜV SÜD AG has appointed Ishan Palit, former Asia Pacific CEO, as Interim Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the Board of Management) effective July 15, 2025, following the announcement that Dr. Johannes Bussmann will be …