Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) and AbbVie Announce Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement for ISB 2001, a First-in-Class CD38×BCMA×CD3 Trispecific Antibody
New York and North Chicago, Ill. (ots/PRNewswire) -
- ISB 2001 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with
relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM)
IGI Therapeutics SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York-based Ichnos Glenmark
Innovation, Inc. (IGI), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced an exclusive
licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, developed
using IGI's proprietary BEAT® protein platform, for oncology and autoimmune
diseases.
"Multispecifics including trispecific antibodies represent a bold new frontier
in immuno-oncology with the potential to deliver deeper, more durable responses
by engaging multiple targets simultaneously," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D.,
Executive Vice-President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer,
AbbVie. "This partnership with IGI reflects our unwavering commitment to
advancing novel therapies for patients with multiple myeloma, a disease where
significant unmet need remains despite recent progress."
"ISB 2001 exemplifies the potential of our BEAT® protein platform to generate
effective multispecificsTM that may overcome resistance and improve outcomes in
hard-to-treat cancers," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of IGI. "This
agreement marks a defining milestone in IGI's scientific journey and reflects
our team's deep commitment to delivering meaningful therapies for patients, Our
partnership with AbbVie accelerates ISB 2001's path to patients and sharpens our
focus on advancing the next generation of BEAT®-enabled assets in oncology."
Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will receive exclusive rights to
develop, manufacture, and commercialize ISB 2001 across North America, Europe,
Japan, and Greater China. Subject to regulatory clearance, IGI will receive an
upfront payment of $700 million and is eligible to receive up to $1.225 billion
in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, along with
tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales.
About ISB 2001
ISB 2001 is a first-in-class trispecific T-cell engager that targets BCMA and
CD38 on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells currently in Phase 1 for
relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Developed using IGI's proprietary BEAT®
protein platform, ISB 2001 was engineered with two distinct binders against
myeloma-associated antigens to enhance avidity, even at low target expression
levels, while aiming to improve safety over first-generation bispecific
antibodies. Recently presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology
