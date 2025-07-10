    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInternational General Insurance Holdings AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu International General Insurance Holdings
    Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) and AbbVie Announce Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement for ISB 2001, a First-in-Class CD38×BCMA×CD3 Trispecific Antibody

    New York and North Chicago, Ill. (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - ISB 2001 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with
    relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM)

    IGI Therapeutics SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York-based Ichnos Glenmark
    Innovation, Inc. (IGI), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced an exclusive
    licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, developed
    using IGI's proprietary BEAT® protein platform, for oncology and autoimmune
    diseases.

    "Multispecifics including trispecific antibodies represent a bold new frontier
    in immuno-oncology with the potential to deliver deeper, more durable responses
    by engaging multiple targets simultaneously," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D.,
    Executive Vice-President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer,
    AbbVie. "This partnership with IGI reflects our unwavering commitment to
    advancing novel therapies for patients with multiple myeloma, a disease where
    significant unmet need remains despite recent progress."

    "ISB 2001 exemplifies the potential of our BEAT® protein platform to generate
    effective multispecificsTM that may overcome resistance and improve outcomes in
    hard-to-treat cancers," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of IGI. "This
    agreement marks a defining milestone in IGI's scientific journey and reflects
    our team's deep commitment to delivering meaningful therapies for patients, Our
    partnership with AbbVie accelerates ISB 2001's path to patients and sharpens our
    focus on advancing the next generation of BEAT®-enabled assets in oncology."

    Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will receive exclusive rights to
    develop, manufacture, and commercialize ISB 2001 across North America, Europe,
    Japan, and Greater China. Subject to regulatory clearance, IGI will receive an
    upfront payment of $700 million and is eligible to receive up to $1.225 billion
    in development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, along with
    tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales.

    About ISB 2001

    ISB 2001 is a first-in-class trispecific T-cell engager that targets BCMA and
    CD38 on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells currently in Phase 1 for
    relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Developed using IGI's proprietary BEAT®
    protein platform, ISB 2001 was engineered with two distinct binders against
    myeloma-associated antigens to enhance avidity, even at low target expression
    levels, while aiming to improve safety over first-generation bispecific
    antibodies. Recently presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology
