Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) and AbbVie Announce Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement for ISB 2001, a First-in-Class CD38×BCMA×CD3 Trispecific Antibody

New York and North Chicago, Ill. (ots/PRNewswire) -



- ISB 2001 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with

relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM)



IGI Therapeutics SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of New York-based Ichnos Glenmark

Innovation, Inc. (IGI), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced an exclusive

licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, developed

using IGI's proprietary BEAT® protein platform, for oncology and autoimmune

diseases.





"Multispecifics including trispecific antibodies represent a bold new frontierin immuno-oncology with the potential to deliver deeper, more durable responsesby engaging multiple targets simultaneously," said Roopal Thakkar, M.D.,Executive Vice-President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer,AbbVie. "This partnership with IGI reflects our unwavering commitment toadvancing novel therapies for patients with multiple myeloma, a disease wheresignificant unmet need remains despite recent progress.""ISB 2001 exemplifies the potential of our BEAT® protein platform to generateeffective multispecificsTM that may overcome resistance and improve outcomes inhard-to-treat cancers," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and CEO of IGI. "Thisagreement marks a defining milestone in IGI's scientific journey and reflectsour team's deep commitment to delivering meaningful therapies for patients, Ourpartnership with AbbVie accelerates ISB 2001's path to patients and sharpens ourfocus on advancing the next generation of BEAT®-enabled assets in oncology."Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will receive exclusive rights todevelop, manufacture, and commercialize ISB 2001 across North America, Europe,Japan, and Greater China. Subject to regulatory clearance, IGI will receive anupfront payment of $700 million and is eligible to receive up to $1.225 billionin development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments, along withtiered, double-digit royalties on net sales.About ISB 2001ISB 2001 is a first-in-class trispecific T-cell engager that targets BCMA andCD38 on myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells currently in Phase 1 forrelapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Developed using IGI's proprietary BEAT®protein platform, ISB 2001 was engineered with two distinct binders againstmyeloma-associated antigens to enhance avidity, even at low target expressionlevels, while aiming to improve safety over first-generation bispecificantibodies. Recently presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology