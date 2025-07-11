Almonty Industries, Iluka Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Iluka Resources
|+18,56 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Red Cat Holdings
|+14,53 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Zenatech
|+14,44 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Fast Retailing
|-5,44 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-14,42 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Clara Technologies
|-16,99 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|CoreWeave Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|113
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Tesla
|60
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|BYD
|46
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Atos
|44
|Informationstechnologie
|Evotec
|25
|Biotechnologie
|TUI
|25
|Hotels/Tourismus
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: +30,07 %
Platz 1
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: +8,91 %
Platz 2
Zenatech
Wochenperformance: +32,65 %
Platz 3
Fast Retailing
Wochenperformance: -8,76 %
Platz 4
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -5,55 %
Platz 5
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,39 %
Platz 6
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +235,23 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +16,84 %
Platz 8
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Platz 9
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +1,69 %
Platz 10
CoreWeave Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -17,44 %
Platz 11
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,39 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +19,66 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +0,38 %
Platz 14
BYD
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: -8,45 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +0,39 %
Platz 17
TUI
Wochenperformance: +2,03 %
Platz 18
