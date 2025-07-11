PharmaSGP Holding Revises 2025 Revenue Outlook

PharmaSGP Holding SE has adjusted its revenue forecast for the full year 2025 to €132.0 million to €138.0 million, up from the previous estimate of €122.0 million to €128.0 million.

The expected adjusted EBITDA remains between €37.0 million and €39.0 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.8% to 29.5%.

The previous EBITDA margin forecast was between 28.9% and 32.0%.

The adjustment considers ongoing geopolitical and global economic uncertainties, with further developments being unpredictable.

Preliminary figures for the first half of 2025 will be published on September 11, 2025, with the half-year financial report following on September 25, 2025.

PharmaSGP aims to expand its product offerings and European market presence, while also pursuing growth through selected M&A opportunities.

The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 28,30EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.





