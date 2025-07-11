FORTEC Elektronik AG: Acquires New Data Visualization Venture
FORTEC Elektronik AG's acquisition of Nottrot B.V. marks a strategic expansion into the maritime market, enhancing its technological prowess and market presence in Central Europe.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- FORTEC Elektronik AG has acquired Nottrot B.V., a Dutch manufacturer of monitors for maritime, military, and industrial use.
- The acquisition strengthens FORTEC's strategic market position in Central Europe and marks its entry into the maritime market in the data visualisation sector.
- The purchase price is in the single-digit millions and is financed by existing cash and cash equivalents.
- Nottrot B.V., founded in 2000 and based in Oosterhout, Netherlands, employs around 8 people and had a turnover of approximately EUR 3.2 million in the previous financial year.
- FORTEC Elektronik AG, founded in 1984 and based in Germering, Germany, offers power supplies, embedded systems, and displays, with subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA.
- The acquisition expands FORTEC's technological base and vertical added value in future-relevant applications.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at FORTEC Elektronik is on 30.10.2025.
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 14,750EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,69 % since publication.
