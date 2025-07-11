FORTEC Elektronik Expands Maritime Data Reach with Nottrot B.V. Buy

FORTEC Elektronik AG has taken over Nottrot B.V., a Dutch manufacturer of monitors for maritime, military, and industrial use.

The acquisition allows FORTEC to enter the maritime market for data visualisation and strengthens its position in the defence sector.

The purchase price is in the single-digit millions and is financed by existing cash and cash equivalents.

Nottrot B.V., founded in 2000 and based in Oosterhout, Netherlands, had a turnover of around EUR 3.2 million and operating earnings of EUR 0.8 million in the previous financial year.

The acquisition is part of FORTEC's strategic M&A approach and succession planning, aiming to expand its technological base and vertical added value.

FORTEC Elektronik AG, founded in 1984 and based in Germering, Germany, is an international distributor and developer of power supplies, embedded systems, and displays, with subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, and the USA.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at FORTEC Elektronik is on 30.10.2025.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 14,750EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,69 % since publication.





