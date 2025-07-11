Zalando & ABOUT YOU Unite to Dominate European Fashion E-commerce

Zalando SE and ABOUT YOU Holding SE have successfully completed their strategic merger to enhance their presence in European fashion and lifestyle e-commerce.

The European Commission granted merger control clearance on July 1, 2025, allowing Zalando to acquire 91.45% of ABOUT YOU's share capital.

Zalando plans to carry out a squeeze-out of the remaining minority shareholders of ABOUT YOU as part of the merger process.

The merger aims to create a pan-European ecosystem for e-commerce, leveraging complementary strengths in B2C and B2B markets.

The combined entity expects to achieve significant synergies, targeting around 100 million euros in annual EBIT synergies and a growth rate of 5-10% in GMV and revenue by 2028.

Both companies will maintain their unique identities while collaborating on logistics, payments, and commercial initiatives to enhance customer experiences.

The next important date, Publication of the results for the second quarter of 2025., at Zalando is on 06.08.2025.

The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 28,74EUR and was down -0,85 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.194,50PKT (-1,04 %).






