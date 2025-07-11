cyan AG Triumphs at 2025 AGM: Unanimous Agenda Approval!

cyan AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 11, 2025, with all agenda items approved by shareholders.

Over 80% of the company's share capital was represented at the virtual AGM.

The meeting highlighted significant growth in the cybersecurity business, with an 86% increase in the end customer base compared to the previous year.

For the financial year 2025, management expects revenue to grow between EUR 8.4 million and EUR 9.2 million, with a goal of breaking even on EBITDA.

The company launched a new cybersecurity solution, cyan Guard 360, tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises in March 2025.

cyan AG is expanding its international presence through partnerships with leading telecommunications providers, enhancing its position as a global cybersecurity solutions provider.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at CYAN is on 11.07.2025.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,1600EUR and was up +3,35 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.





