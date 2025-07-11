cyan AG Triumphs at 2025 AGM: Unanimous Agenda Approval!
This strategic AGM highlighted cyan AG's dynamic growth and ambitious plans, setting the stage for a promising future in cybersecurity.
- cyan AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 11, 2025, with all agenda items approved by shareholders.
- Over 80% of the company's share capital was represented at the virtual AGM.
- The meeting highlighted significant growth in the cybersecurity business, with an 86% increase in the end customer base compared to the previous year.
- For the financial year 2025, management expects revenue to grow between EUR 8.4 million and EUR 9.2 million, with a goal of breaking even on EBITDA.
- The company launched a new cybersecurity solution, cyan Guard 360, tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises in March 2025.
- cyan AG is expanding its international presence through partnerships with leading telecommunications providers, enhancing its position as a global cybersecurity solutions provider.
