Covestro AG: Lowered 2025 Forecast

Covestro AG has reduced its 2025 forecast for EBITDA, free operating cash flow (FOCF), and return on capital employed over weighted average cost of capital (ROCE over WACC) due to a weak global economy.

The new EBITDA forecast is between EUR 700 million and EUR 1,100 million, down from the previous range of EUR 1,000 million to EUR 1,400 million.

The expected FOCF is now between EUR -400 million and EUR +100 million, compared to the earlier forecast of EUR 0 million to EUR 300 million.

The ROCE over WACC is projected to be between -9 and -5 percentage points, revised from the previous forecast of -6 to -3 percentage points.

Greenhouse gas emissions are expected to remain unchanged, estimated between 4.2 million tons and 4.8 million tons.

Covestro's preliminary EBITDA for Q2 2025 was EUR 270 million, which aligns with the previous forecast range, and the financial report for Q2 will be published on July 31, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Covestro is on 31.07.2025.

The price of Covestro at the time of the news was 60,47EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.





