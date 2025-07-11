Hornbach Holding: Dividend of €2.40 Approved Amid Strong Year

The Annual General Meeting of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA approved a dividend of EUR 2.40 per share for the 2024/25 financial year, with a distribution quota of 27.3%.

HORNBACH has maintained a continuous dividend payment for 38 years since its IPO in 1987.

All proposals submitted by the administration, including the authorization for virtual annual general meetings and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2025, received majority approval.

CEO Albrecht Hornbach positively assessed the company's performance, highlighting earnings growth despite a weak consumer climate and successful first quarter of 2025/26.

The HORNBACH Group reported consolidated net sales of EUR 6.2 billion in the 2024/25 financial year, with a 6.0% increase in adjusted EBIT to EUR 270 million.

76.5% of HORNBACH Holding’s share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting, and voting results are available on the company's website.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at HORNBACH Holding is on 11.07.2025.

The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 107,60EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.022,70PKT (-0,79 %).





