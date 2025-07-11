KAP AG 2025: Boards Exonerated by Large Majority Vote
KAP AG's AGM on July 11, 2025, was a significant event with key decisions and strategic highlights, including board exoneration and interim leadership changes amid challenging economic conditions.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- KAP AG's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 11, 2025, approved the exoneration of the Management Board and Supervisory Board by a large majority.
- Approximately 84% of the share capital was represented at the AGM, which was held in person.
- The shareholders appointed Mazars GmbH & Co. KG as the auditor for the financial statements and potentially for the sustainability report.
- CFO Thorsten Diel highlighted the company's strategic progress despite challenging economic conditions in Europe, particularly in 2024.
- The Supervisory Board appointed Thorsten Diel and Stefan Deller to the Management Board on an interim basis for three months due to the absence of Spokesman Marten Julius for health reasons.
- KAP AG focuses on three core segments: engineered products, flexible films, and surface technologies, and aims to optimize its portfolio while preserving the strengths of its operating companies.
