    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAtos AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Atos
    297 Aufrufe 297 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, Red Cat Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, Red Cat Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Red Cat Holdings +21,45 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Iluka Resources +21,38 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Mister Spex +17,75 % Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Vitec Software Group (B) -16,65 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BIT Mining Limited (A) (A) -18,17 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Capricor Therapeutics -28,78 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.582,94€
    Basispreis
    16,81
    Ask
    × 14,23
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.970,61€
    Basispreis
    17,43
    Ask
    × 14,17
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Inspiration Energy Rohstoffe Nachrichten
      Salzgitter Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 203 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 100 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 46 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Lang & Schwarz 40 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 32 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies 27 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Red Cat Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.