DAX, Red Cat Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Red Cat Holdings
|+21,45 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Iluka Resources
|+21,38 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Mister Spex
|+17,75 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Vitec Software Group (B)
|-16,65 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|BIT Mining Limited (A) (A)
|-18,17 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Capricor Therapeutics
|-28,78 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Inspiration Energy
|Rohstoffe
|Salzgitter
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|203
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|100
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|46
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Lang & Schwarz
|40
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Atos
|32
|Informationstechnologie
|Clara Technologies
|27
|Informationstechnologie
Red Cat Holdings
Wochenperformance: +8,91 %
Platz 1
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: +30,07 %
Platz 2
Mister Spex
Wochenperformance: +13,74 %
Platz 3
Vitec Software Group (B)
Wochenperformance: -9,44 %
Platz 4
BIT Mining Limited (A) (A)
Wochenperformance: +152,63 %
Platz 5
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +7,65 %
Platz 6
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +16,84 %
Platz 7
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +33,50 %
Platz 8
Inspiration Energy
Wochenperformance: +0,79 %
Platz 9
Salzgitter
Wochenperformance: +34,36 %
Platz 10
Syntheia
Wochenperformance: +26,44 %
Platz 11
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,39 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +19,66 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +0,38 %
Platz 15
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -14,29 %
Platz 16
Atos
Wochenperformance: -8,45 %
Platz 17
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,39 %
Platz 18
