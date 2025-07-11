BASF SE Unveils Q2 2025 Figures, Revises Full-Year Outlook

BASF Group's preliminary figures for Q2 2025 show EBITDA before special items at €1.77 billion, aligning with analyst consensus.

Free cash flow for Q2 2025 is €0.53 billion, an increase from €0.47 billion in Q2 2024.

Sales declined by 2.1% in Q2 2025 to €15.77 billion due to negative currency effects and lower prices, particularly in the Chemicals segment.

BASF adjusts its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting EBITDA before special items between €7.3 billion and €7.7 billion, down from the previous forecast of €8.0 billion to €8.4 billion.

The global economic environment in 2025 is expected to be weaker, with slower growth in GDP, industrial production, and chemical production than previously assumed.

BASF's net income for Q2 2025 is expected to be €0.08 billion, significantly below analyst estimates and the prior-year quarter figure, due to higher income taxes and lower equity investment contributions.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BASF is on 30.07.2025.

The price of BASF at the time of the news was 42,72EUR and was down -2,73 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,84EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.242,00PKT (-0,85 %).





