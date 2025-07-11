Drägerwerk: H1 2025 Earnings Dip, Orders Surge, Forecast Steady

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported positive earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around EUR 20 million for the first half of 2025, which is below the previous year's figure of EUR 55.8 million.

Net sales remained stable with a slight increase of 0.4% (net of currency effects) to approximately EUR 1,510 million, compared to EUR 1,520.5 million in the first half of 2024.

The medical division saw a growth in net sales of 1.8% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 851 million, while the safety division experienced a decline of 1.4% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 659 million.

Order intake increased significantly by 10.1% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 1,738 million, surpassing the previous year's level and reaching the highest for a first half-year since 2020.

In the second quarter of 2025, order intake rose by 14.3% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 877 million, driven by a major multi-year order from Mexico in the medical division.

Dräger expects an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0% (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5% for the current fiscal year, with full results for the first six months to be published on July 29, 2025.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 68,45EUR and was down -0,65 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.990,41PKT (-0,97 %).





