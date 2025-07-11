Brenntag SE: Q2 2025 Results Out, 2025 Guidance Updated
Brenntag SE adjusts its 2025 EBITA forecast due to currency impacts, with Q2 results reflecting the strain. Full details will be unveiled in their August 13 financial report.
Foto: Brenntag SE
- Brenntag SE has adjusted its 2025 operating EBITA forecast from EUR 1.10-1.30 billion to EUR 950 million - EUR 1.05 billion.
- The adjustment is primarily due to unfavorable EUR/USD exchange rate developments impacting earnings negatively.
- The company reported a preliminary operating gross profit of EUR 974.3 million for Q2 2025, down from EUR 1,027.9 million in the previous year.
- Preliminary operating EBITA for Q2 2025 was EUR 246.4 million, compared to EUR 297.1 million in the same quarter last year.
- The consensus expected Q2 2025 operating EBITA to be EUR 266 million, and the full-year expectation was EUR 1,064 million.
- Brenntag SE will publish its half-year financial report on August 13, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Brenntag is on 13.08.2025.
The price of Brenntag at the time of the news was 55,25EUR and was down -4,81 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.240,00PKT (-0,86 %).
-5,00 %
+1,40 %
-5,75 %
+6,57 %
-9,19 %
-7,38 %
+11,51 %
+10,88 %
+206,33 %
ISIN:DE000A1DAHH0WKN:A1DAHH
