Krypto-Chartgalerie
Chartgalerie - Kryptowährungen mit bester Performance in der Woche 29/25
Foto: CHROMORANGE_Michael Bihlmayer - picture alliance
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten stellen wir Ihnen die Top20 Kryptowährungen mit ihrer Performance vor. Erhalten Sie spannende Einblicke in die Kursentwicklung und Trends der wichtigsten digitalen Währungen.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, wöchentlichen, Kryptowährungen-Performance Darstellung!
1INCH / USD
Wochenperformance: +63,87 %
Platz 1
KLAY / USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 2
XLM / USD
Wochenperformance: +99,24 %
Platz 3
ALGO / USD
Wochenperformance: +66,93 %
Platz 4
HBAR / USD
Wochenperformance: +57,68 %
Platz 5
TONCOIN / USD
Wochenperformance: nan %
Platz 6
CVX / USD
Wochenperformance: +59,63 %
Platz 7
MIOTA / USD
Wochenperformance: +44,83 %
Platz 8
AR / USD
Wochenperformance: +39,90 %
Platz 9
FXS / USD
Wochenperformance: +38,42 %
Platz 10
CRV / USD
Wochenperformance: +35,29 %
Platz 11
CRO / USD
Wochenperformance: +32,61 %
Platz 12
MATIC / USD
Wochenperformance: +32,27 %
Platz 13
SUI / USD
Wochenperformance: +31,49 %
Platz 14
XDC / USD
Wochenperformance: +30,52 %
Platz 15
ADA / USD
Wochenperformance: +30,00 %
Platz 16
SAND / USD
Wochenperformance: +29,82 %
Platz 17
XRP / USD
Wochenperformance: +28,97 %
Platz 18
ARB / USD
Wochenperformance: +28,04 %
Platz 19
IMX / USD
Wochenperformance: +27,58 %
Platz 20
