    Borussia Dortmund, DroneShield & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield +11,19 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 VivoPower International +9,01 % Erneuerbare Energien Nachrichten
    🥉 NIO +5,99 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BigBear.ai Holdings -5,19 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Capricor Therapeutics -6,43 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Iluka Resources -7,12 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Battery X Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silver Tiger Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Kontron Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      Nurexone Biologic Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      AIXTRON Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Borussia Dortmund 31 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Atos 21 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 20 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 14 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 13 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield 8 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Borussia Dortmund, DroneShield & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.