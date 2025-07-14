Borussia Dortmund, DroneShield & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|+11,19 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|VivoPower International
|+9,01 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|NIO
|+5,99 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|BigBear.ai Holdings
|-5,19 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Capricor Therapeutics
|-6,43 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Iluka Resources
|-7,12 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Silver Tiger Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Kontron
|Hardware
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|31
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Atos
|21
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|20
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|14
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|13
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|8
|Sonstige Technologie
Platz 1
VivoPower International
Wochenperformance: +19,80 %
Platz 2
NIO
Wochenperformance: +21,10 %
Platz 3
BigBear.ai Holdings
Wochenperformance: -16,52 %
Platz 4
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +7,65 %
Platz 5
Iluka Resources
Wochenperformance: +28,13 %
Platz 6
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: +10,77 %
Platz 7
Platz 8
Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: +40,52 %
Platz 9
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -0,31 %
Platz 10
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +5,87 %
Platz 11
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: -7,38 %
Platz 12
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,13 %
Platz 13
Atos
Wochenperformance: -11,31 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,63 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +5,79 %
Platz 17
Platz 18
